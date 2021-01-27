Market Overview

Why Anthem, Frequency Therapeutics And Vir Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Why Anthem, Frequency Therapeutics And Vir Are Moving Today

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares are trading lower Wednesday after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. It has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Vir Biotechnology shares traded up 39.56% to $107.99. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.01 and a 52-week low of $16.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares are trading higher after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to overweight and announced a price target of $56 per share.

Frequency Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses combinations of molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Frequency Therapeutics shares traded up 15.22% to $42.82. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $14.50.

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) shares are trading lower despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company guided fiscal year 2021 EPS of $24.50+ versus consensus estimates of $25.34.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 42 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans.

Anthem shares traded down 7.34% to $289.60. The stock has a 52-week high of $340.98 and a 52-week low of $171.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

