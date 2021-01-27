66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares jumped 240.6% to $16.90. The stock of the movie theater chain, which struggled to hold together during the COVID-19 pandemic, is subject of a short squeeze led by Reddit community WallStreetBets that is also leading to a surge in stocks of GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia. AMC on Monday also announced it had successfully raised $1 billion in fresh capital since December.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 155% to $7.75 after dipping around 27% on Tuesday. The stock has been volatile following increased interest from retail investor groups.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) jumped 142.5% to $24.25. Koss shares jumped around 67% on Tuesday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained 112% to $310.00 as the stock continue to see high interest in the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit. The company’s shares also jumped around 93% on Tuesday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 45.6% to $18.42. The stock could be seeing increased interest from investors looking for stocks with high short interest.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 45% to $113.95 after the company, Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline announced a collaboration to evaluate a combination of Bamlanivimab with VIR-7831 for COVID-19.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares surged 45% to $11.50 after jumping around 38% on Tuesday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) jumped 37% to $19.84.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 35% to $7.90. Urban One’s 10%+ owner TCS Capital Advisors, LLC reported the purchase of 615,523 shares at an average price of $4.79 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) climbed 30.3% to $48.06 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The stock has been a favorite by retail investor communities. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $37.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares rose 29.1% to $167.19 amid increased interest from retail investors looking for plays with high short interest.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 29% to $10.12.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) surged 27% to $49.24. The stock could be seeing increased interest from investors looking for stocks with high short interest.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) climbed 26.3% to $11.91.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 26% to $2.67.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRLB) shares rose 26% to $283.21.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) gained 25.3% to $158.45. The stock could be seeing increased interest from retail traders looking for high short interest.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) surged 23.7% to $3.45.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares climbed 23.4% to $14.81 after declining over 7% on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, released preliminary results for Q4 and full year.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares jumped 23.1% to $3.03.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) gained 22.3% to $45.98.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares surged 22% to $39.28. Workhorse Group rose over 30% on Tuesday after Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) gained 21% to $45.69.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) climbed 19.8% to $3.7601 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares climbed 19.6% to $0.8129 after the company announced it was granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 19.5% to $3.50. Remark Holdings, earlier during the month, said it adjourned its special shareholder meeting until February 23, 2021.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares surged 19.3% to $10.49.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 19.3% to $5.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop, earlier during the month, said it sees Q4 sales of $88.00 million to $92.00 million.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) surged 19% to $4.70 potentially in sympathy with AMC Entertainment as the stock has seen increased retail investor interest.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) climbed 19% to $15.71 after jumping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares surged 18% to $129.70.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares jumped 17% to $22.73. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich with an Underweight and raised the price target from $10.5 to $11.5.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) surged 16.5% to $133.91.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) gained 16.6% to $51.23 after adding more than 7% on Tuesday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) surged 16% to $9.69. RedHill Biopharma was recently issued U.S. patent 10,898,439 'Methods for treating helicobacter pylori infection.'
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) jumped 14.6% to $62.20.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 14% to $21.53. BlackBerry recently announced it expanded its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 14% to $47.93. Virgin Galactic’s share price jumped around 17% on Tuesday as traders and investors speculated that the space tourism company would be mentioned in the Ark Investment webcast “Ark Big Investment Ideas for 2021.”
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) rose 10.6% to $11.59 after climbing around 7% on Tuesday.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) rose 9.1% to $15.65.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 8.3% to $2.9789. Digital Ally shares gained around 8% on Tuesday after the company announced it was issued a U.S. Patent for the comprehensive video collection and storage.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) shares rose 5.2% to $105.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and also reported a $7.5 billion buyback plan.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares rose 3.3% to $240.04 as the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) dipped 45.6% to $9.83. EZGO Technologies shares jumped around 353% on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its firm commitment IPO of 2,800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) dipped 22.2% to $10.60. Pitney Bowes shares gained 81% on Tuesday after Seeking Alpha published an article titled 'Pitney Bowes - Already Transformed And Set To Shock Market.'
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dipped 21.3% to $5.47 after the company announced pricing of $16.3 million registered direct offering at $6.25 per share.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) dropped 19.3% to $40.23 after reporting Q3 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Agilysys from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $32 to $45.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 18.2% to $4.50 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) dropped 15% to $3.30 after surging 49% on Tuesday.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares declined 14% to $11.99.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 14% to $1.53. Celsion announced closing of $35 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 13% to $1.975 after the company reported a $10 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 12.9% to $1.56 after jumping over 46% on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma, last week, said it regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 11% to $2.4999 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 10.4% to $1.4699. Adamis Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it entered into non-binding letter of intent with potential buyer for sale of substantially all assets of U.D. Compounding subsidiary.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 10.1% to $1.3489. Biolase shares jumped 44% on Tuesday after the company announced Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates..
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 9.9% to $1.4501.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares dropped 9.6% to $1.83 after jumping over 10% on Tuesday. CohBar, earlier during the month, announced preclinical collaboration with NIAID to evaluate potential of CB5064 analogs for the treatment of COVID-19 ARDS.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 9.5% to $1.80. AzurRx BioPharma, on Tuesday, added two new clinical trial sites in Europe for Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 immediate-release capsules in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 9.2% to $1.7350. Avinger recently announced an agreement with CRG Partners III L.P. to extend the interest only period and maturity date of its existing term loan.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 8.8% to $6.59 after jumping over 22% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 7.7% to $2.41 after declining 12% on Tuesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 7% to $1.7871 after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 7% to $0.9502. U.S. Well Services recently regained compliance with Nasdaq market value of listed securities rule.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 5.7% to $5.97 after the company reported a common stock offering.
