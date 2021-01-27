Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens Investors Are Loving Their New Starbucks And Sam's Club-Bred CEO
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Walgreens Investors Are Loving Their New Starbucks And Sam's Club-Bred CEO

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has lost its COO Rosalind Brewer, who accepted the CEO title at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

What Happened: Brewer was the CEO of Sam's Club before joining Starbucks as COO and member of the board. She played a leadership role in shifting Starbucks to focus on to-go orders. Brewer also joined Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) board of directors in 2019.

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina said in July he would step down once the board finds a new replacement. He told The Wall Street Journal that Brewer boasts the necessary experience to move the company in the right direction.

Related Link: Baird Upgrades Walgreens Boots, Expects Turnaround Of 'Train Wreck' Performance

"We needed someone with an experience in retail and an experience in pharmacy and, more importantly, experience in digital," Pessina said. "She's very thoughtful and very personable, she's reasonable and she has all the qualities that are important for a chief executive."

Pessina will assume the title of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Why It's Important: Shares of Walgreens surged Wednesday morning as investors appear to be supportive of the CEO change. Despite its status as being the largest U.S. drugstore chain, Walgreens has struggled to keep up against fast-growing rivals in recent years.

Brewer will take over as Walgreens CEO on March 15. She's also stepping down from Starbucks and Amazon's board.

Walgreens traded higher by 11% to $54.70 at publication time.

Photo Credit: Food and Drug Conference

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + WBA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Microsoft Beats Q2 Estimates
7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2021
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Starbucks Reports Q1 Sales Miss, Store Sales Declined 5%
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: 357, Perfect Union, Terra Tech, Rapid Therapeutic, Hero Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coffee pharmacy retail Rosalind BrewerNews Management Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com