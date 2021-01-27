48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 116.6% to $10.70 in pre-market trading. The stock of the movie theater chain, which struggled to hold together during the COVID-19 pandemic, is subject of a short squeeze led by Reddit community WallStreetBets that is also leading to a surge in stocks of GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia. AMC on Monday also announced it had successfully raised $1 billion in fresh capital since December.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 67% to $245.28 in pre-market trading as the stock continue to see high interest in the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit. The company’s shares also jumped around 93% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 44.7% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dipping around 27% on Tuesday. The stock has been volatile following increased interest from retail investor groups.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) rose 28.6% to $13.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 16% on Tuesday.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) rose 24.7% to $17.89 in pre-market trading.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 23.6% to $18.27 in pre-market trading.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) shares rose 22.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Tuesday. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Alan Mendelsohn as Chief Medical Officer.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 22% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 21.6% to $22.98 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry recently announced it expanded its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 21.6% to $44.85 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The stock has been a favorite by retail investor communities. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $37.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 21.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings, earlier during the month, said it adjourned its special shareholder meeting until February 23, 2021.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 18.8% to $15.71 in pre-market trading after jumping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 17.6% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally shares gained around 8% on Tuesday after the company announced it was issued a U.S. Patent for the comprehensive video collection and storage.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares rose 16.6% to $0.7917 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares rose 16% to $13.92 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, released preliminary results for Q4 and full year.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) rose 15.3% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) rose 14.9% to $12.04 in pre-market trading after climbing around 7% on Tuesday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) rose 13.7% to $15.51 in pre-market trading. Pitney Bowes shares gained 81% on Tuesday after Seeking Alpha published an article titled 'Pitney Bowes - Already Transformed And Set To Shock Market.'
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 12.2% to $9.38 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma was recently issued U.S. patent 10,898,439 'Methods for treating helicobacter pylori infection.'
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 12% to $11.20 in pre-market trading. Koss shares jumped around 67% on Tuesday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 11.8% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Tuesday.
- Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FCAC) rose 11.1% to $12.02 in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 11% to $46.80 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic’s share price jumped around 17% on Tuesday as traders and investors speculated that the space tourism company would be mentioned in the Ark Investment webcast “Ark Big Investment Ideas for 2021.”
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 10.9% to $48.69 after adding more than 7% on Tuesday.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) shares rose 5.6% to $105.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and also reported a $7.5 billion buyback plan.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares rose 3.6% to $240.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares fell 16.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Tuesday. CohBar, earlier during the month, announced preclinical collaboration with NIAID to evaluate potential of CB5064 analogs for the treatment of COVID-19 ARDS.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) fell 16.3% to $15.15 in pre-market trading. EZGO Technologies shares jumped around 353% on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its firm commitment IPO of 2,800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 16.2% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 14.4% to $0.8735 in pre-market trading. U.S. Well Services recently regained compliance with Nasdaq market value of listed securities rule.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 14.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 14.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 13.6% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Avinger recently announced an agreement with CRG Partners III L.P. to extend the interest only period and maturity date of its existing term loan.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 13% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Tuesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 12.9% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Celsion announced closing of $35 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 12.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. AzurRx BioPharma, on Tuesday, added two new clinical trial sites in Europe for Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 immediate-release capsules in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 11.9% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 11.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after jumping over 46% on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma, last week, said it regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 11.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Tuesday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 11.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 11.3% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Lion, earlier during the month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 11.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 25% on Tuesday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 10.7% to $2.33 in pre-market trading.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 10% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Biolase shares jumped 44% on Tuesday after the company announced Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates..
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 9.8% to $1.48 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it entered into non-binding letter of intent with potential buyer for sale of substantially all assets of U.D. Compounding subsidiary.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 8% to $0.9382 in pre-market trading.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 7.5% to $193.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 5.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas