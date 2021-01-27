DZS Raises $56 Million From Secondary Offering
- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) has priced 4 million shares at $14 per share in a public offering to raise gross proceeds of $56 million.
- DZS has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.6 million additional shares.
- The company plans to use the capital for the debt repayment of DASAN Networks and general corporate purposes, including financing acquisitions.
- The share sale will close on January 29, 2021.
- Stifel, Needham & Company, and B. Riley Securities are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price Action: DZS shares are lower by 6.5% at $14.49 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.
