100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares jumped around 352.8% to close at $18.11 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its firm commitment IPO of 2,800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares jumped 92.7% to close at $147.98 on Tuesday after surging 18% on Monday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares gained 81% to close at $13.63 after Seeking Alpha published an article titled 'Pitney Bowes - Already Transformed And Set To Shock Market.'
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares jumped 74.3% to close at $77.38 on Tuesday after the company announced initial topline data from its ongoing trial of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 66.7% to close at $10.00 on Tuesday. Koss gained around 80%on Monday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 56.5% to close at $27.81. A Seeking Alpha post highlighted a tweet that claimed the stock may go to $100 per share claimed the company is "the son of GameStop."
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 49% to close at $3.89.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) jumped 48.2% to close at $20.18 after the company announced it launched a new dedicated shopping hub for the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle community.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares surged 46% to close at $2.38 on Tuesday after climbing over 27% on Monday.
- BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) surged 44.2% to close at $1.50 after the company announced Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) surged 38.5% to close at $7.92.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares gained 37.7% to close at $17.72. Conversion Labs, last week, released preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares gained 35.3% to close at $7.48 after the company received FDA and Health Canada approval to add sub-study to its Phase 2/Phase 3 of EB05.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) jumped 35% to close at $48.00 after the company, and iClick Interactive, announced they entered into an equity investment and strategic business cooperation agreement.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) gained 34.3% to close at $7.44.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) surged 33.2% to close at $2.81. T2 Biosystems said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $7.8 million.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 32.5% to close at $5.10.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) climbed 32.5% to close at $60.72 after President Biden said he plans to replace the entire federal fleet with electric vehicles.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares jumped 30.8% to close at $3.14 on Tuesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 30.2% to close at $32.18 after Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTNB) jumped 30% to close at $13.00 as the company reported pricing of $260 million initial public offering.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) gained 30% to close at $3.60.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 28.7% to close at $4.26.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares gained 28.4% to close at $85.13.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) surged 28.4% to close at $2.17.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares surged 28.3% to close at $86.44 as the company announced a partnership with Pelion Venture Partners to oversee the blockchain assets of its subsidiary Medici Ventures.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) rose 28.1% to close at $14.59. Lumen recently reported that State of Nebraska has selected the company to 'help it transition to a next generation 911 platform using the company's emergency service network, IP-based software, applications and call routing services.'
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) surged 27.9% to close at $5.50.
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) jumped 26.6% to close at $21.77.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares gained 26.4% to close at $1.77 after declining over 8% on Monday. Motus, earlier during the month, announced it has received approval from DEKRA for enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 system.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 24.8% to close at $1.81. Phunware, last week, announced 2021 blockchain roadmap.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares climbed 24.5% to close at $8.24.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 23.9% to close at $19.43 following Seeking Alpha article 'Positive Data On Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug And Many Other Catalysts Suggest Cassava Sciences' Run Is Just Getting Started.'
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 23.6% to close at $25.64 after President Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) climbed 23.3% to close at $4.50. COMSovereign, last week, announced pricing of $16.0 million public offering.
- JanOne Inc.(NASDAQ: JAN) gained 23.3% to close at $6.45.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 22.4% to close at $7.22 on continued momentum. The company recently announced it partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 22% to close at $8.15.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 21.7% to close at $2.80.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) surged 21% to close at $6.52.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares climbed 20.8% to close at $29.22 after declining over 7% on Monday.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) gained 20.7% to close at $7.39.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares surged 20.7% to close at $2.50 after the company highlighted ASLAN003 research published in Toxicology in Vitro Journal.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 20.6% to close at $12.10.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 20.2% to close at $36.87. The stock has been a favorite by retail investor communities.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped 19.9% to close at $21.64 in sympathy with Plug Power after the company raised guidance.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 19.8% to close at $104.46.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) surged 19.2% to close at $95.00.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 18.7% to close at $2.48 after the company announced that it was issued a U.S. Patent for the uses of eye-tracking in a visual prosthesis.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) surged 18.3% to close at $4.71.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 18.1% to close at $18.56.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) climbed 18.1% to close at $9.39. The company recently announced its subsidiary was named the engineering, procurement and construction company "of choice" for Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 18% to close at $37.36 after the company announced a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2021.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares surged 17.7% to close at $186.83 after the company announced a joint venture with Pepsi to develop, produce, market snack, beverage products made from plant-based protein.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 17.6% to close at $7.90. AYRO recently announced a $20 million registered direct offering with two existing investors.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) surged 17.2% to close at $16.06.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) gained 17.1% to close at $11.80.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 16.8% to close at $42.05.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) gained 16.6% to close at $55.11.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares climbed 16.4% to close at $5.95 after gaining 11% on Monday. GeoVax, earlier during the month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 16.4% to close at $10.09.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) surged 16.4% to close at $104.47 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) gained 16.2% to close at $129.49.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares rose 16.2% to close at $5.03.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 16.1% to close at $28.56. The ExOne said it would 3D print lightweight ceramic-metal parts under new license with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 16.1% to close at $2.38. Boxlight, last week, announced successful launch of Clevertouch IMPACT plus panels in Shelby County Public Schools in Kentucky.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) jumped 15.9% to close at $13.23.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) surged 15.8% to close at $23.07.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 14% to close at $26.45 after President Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares climbed 13.1% to close at $125.19. World Acceptance, last week, released Q3 results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 12.9% to close at $15.56. Perion Network recently reported closing of $66 million follow-on offering of ordinary shares, including full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 12.1% to close at $8.27.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 11.5% to close at $3.97.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 11.2% to close at $18.34.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 11.1% to close at $3.0450. electroCore, last week, reported Scottish Health Technology Group recommendation for use of gammaCore in cluster headache patients.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 11% to close at $8.49. Esports Entertainment Group, on Monday, finalized binding agreement to acquire Helix eSports and ggCIrcuit for $43 million.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares gained 10.6% to close at $5.62.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 8.3% to close at $3.13 as the company was awarded U.S. patent #10,900,03 'Methods for treating aging and skin disorders using nucleic acids targeting Tyr or MMP1.'
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 7.7% to close at $2.25 after the company was named in Bank of America press release highlighting investments in minority entrepreneurs.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) rose 7.2% to close at $49.18 after the company announced the results of a review of CEO Leon Black's ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The review found the company never retained Epstein for services but announced Black will retire as CEO.
Losers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares tumbled 26.8% to close at $3.04 on Tuesday. Express shares surged around 132% on Monday amid increased interest from retail investor groups.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares declined 21.5% to close at $1.06 after jumping around 54% on Monday.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 19% to close at $6.81.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 17.5% to close at $6.35. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, reported publication of demonstrating methods for enhanced potency of cardiosphere-derived exosomes.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dipped 16% to close at $24.04. RLX Technology shares jumped over 145% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares fell 15.7% to close at $4.20.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) declined 15.6% to close at $4.33 after the company announced FY20 preliminary sales below analyst estimates and announced the resignation of CEO and President Don Pettigrew. Multiple firms also downgraded their ratings on the stock, respectively.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) dipped 15.6% to close at $19.51.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 14.2% to close at $6.46. KemPharm shares jumped 25% on Monday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.36. Oasis Capital recently disclosed a 9.99% stake in the company.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) tumbled 13.8% to close at $1.80. The company was recently granted European patent titled 'Imaging Capsule Location Detection.'
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 13.8% to close at $20.56 after declining 12% on Monday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 13.5% to close at $21.96.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 12.4% to close at $2.61 after jumping over 59% on Monday. The company’s CEO will speak Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Precision Medicine World Conference.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) tumbled 11.3% to close at $7.38.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 11.2% to close at $23.79.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) declined 10% to close at $1.98 after the company priced 14.3 million common shares at $1.75 per share.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) declined 9.6% to close at $2.4050 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) fell 8.9% to close at $2.15 after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares fell 6% to close at $17.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals jumped 26% on Monday after the company's treatment for Active Lupus Nephritis was approved by the FDA.
