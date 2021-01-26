Market Overview

Why CarParts.Com Shares Spiked Over 48% Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 9:58pm   Comments
CarParts.com, Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares closed over 48% higher today.

What Happened: The California-based company said it's launching a dedicated shopping hub for electric and hybrid vehicles on Tuesday.

The e-commerce firm claimed that it now offers over 700,000 applications for repair, maintenance, and enhancement of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs.

CarParts.com said it has aftermarket parts available for more than 25 vehicle makes — including those from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY).

The company is hoping that as EVs and hybrids age people are more likely to buy aftermarket parts.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced that the entire federal fleet would be converted to electric vehicles — made in the United States, sending the stocks of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) soaring.

Price Action: CarParts.com shares closed 48.16% higher at $20.18 on Tuesday and fell 2.38% in the after-hours session.

See Also: BofA: Auto Parts Retailers Have Strong Margins In $300B Market

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Autoparts electric vehicles EVsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

