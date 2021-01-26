10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reported a $7.5 billion buyback.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates. The company also reported global comparable store sales declined 5%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $1.5 billion proposed public offering of common stock.
- Stride (NYSE: LRN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas