10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reported a $7.5 billion buyback.

Losers

  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates. The company also reported global comparable store sales declined 5%.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $1.5 billion proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Stride (NYSE: LRN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.

