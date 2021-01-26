Market Overview

Elon Musk Gets In On The GameStop Fun, Touts WallStreetBets In Tweet
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
The world’s richest person is joining the fun of one of the wildest moving stocks.

What Happened: After market close Tuesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” with a link to the subreddit called WallStreetBets, a retail investor site that has been credited with sending shares of several highly-shorted stocks like GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) up.

Why It’s Important: Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya endorsed GameStop earlier Tuesday by announcing he had bought call options with a strike price of $115.

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) hit new all-time highs of $226.72 earlier Tuesday after Musk tweeted “I kinda love Etsy.”

Highly followed investors like Musk, who has 43 million followers on Twitter, have caused large movements in stocks. His tweet about the Signal app even sent an unrelated stock up over 1,000%.

“Some people use their hair to express themselves; I use Twitter,” he has said. in the past. A study from Exness shows Musk as the most active CEO on Twitter.

GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop are up another 37% to $204 in after-hours trading. Shares hit new 52-week highs of $159.18 earlier in Tuesday’s trading session.

Photo courtesy Steve Jurvetson on Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chamath Palihapitiya Elon Musk RedditNews After-Hours Center Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

