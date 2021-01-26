Market Overview

Why Staar Surgical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.

Staar Surgical is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also make lenses that are used in surgery that treats cataracts.

Staar Surgical shares traded up 16.60% to $104.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.44 and a 52-week low of $23.20.

