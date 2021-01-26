Why Live Ventures Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares are trading sharply higher on Tuesday.

A Seeking Alpha post highlighted a tweet that claimed the stock may go to $100 per share claimed the company is "the son of GameStop."

Live Ventures is a holding company for diversified businesses. It's focused on acquiring and operating profitable companies in various industries. The company operates in the business segments of Retail, Flooring Manufacturing, Steel Manufacturing, and Corporate and Other.

Live Ventures shares traded up 77.27% to $31.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.57 and a 52-week low of $3.49.