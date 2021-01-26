Molson Coors Partners With CKBG On Sugar-Free Alcoholic Beverages

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has partnered with CKBG to bring their brand Superbird to 10 new markets in spring 2021.

What Happened: Molson Coors announced Tuesday that it will be partnering with CKGB to bring a 100% agave tequila-based cocktail to market.

This announcement further demonstrates to investors that Molson Coors is working to continually expand its portfolio beyond the beer market.

On Jan. 13, Molson Coors announced a partnership with Hexo Corp Joint Venture (NYSE: HEXO) to launch Veryvell, a sparkling CBD water, in Colorado.

Why It Matters: Molson Coors is adapting to the better-for-you “BFY” alcohol movement that is gaining momentum across all areas of the beverage market.

Made with natural grapefruit juice, agave nectar and water, Molson Coors Songbird has no artificial ingredients and is sugar free. The mixture will come packaged in a ready-to-drink can. According to the press release, sales in the ready-to-drink spirits category increased 142% in 2020

What's Next: Mark Anthony Brands International's White Claw line of alcohol beverages were so widely popular they had to be rationed to retailers at times.

Since then, numerous brands of clear, natural and sugar-free ready-to-drink beverages have lined the shelves as both men and women search for “healthier” ways to drink.

With the Superbird brand, Molson Coors and CKBG have launched a player in a segment that is sure to remain wildly popular in summer 2021.