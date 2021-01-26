Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GEO Group And CoreCivic Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Why GEO Group And CoreCivic Are Trading Lower Today

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) and CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed four executive orders including prison reform. Biden directed the Attorney General to not renew any of the Justice Department's contracts with private prisons.

GEO is a real estate investment trust specializing in detention facilities and community-reentry centers. The company leases and oversees secure detention centers, rehabilitation and reentry facilities, and service centers for troubled youth.

GEO shares traded down 12.33% to $7.04. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.42 and a 52-week low of $6.70.

CoreCivic through its subsidiaries operates as a diversified Corrections Corporation of America, or CCA is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and operation of private prisons. CCA mainly controls medium-security correctional and detention facilities located throughout the U.S.

CoreCivic shares traded down 7.51% to $6.16. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.90 and a 52-week low of $5.76.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CXW + GEO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
Analyzing GEO Gr's Ex-Dividend Date
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com