Why FuelCell's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher Tuesday potentially in sympathy with Plug Power after the company raised guidance.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

FuelCell Energy shares traded up 23.77% to $22.34. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.53 and a 52-week low of $1.

