Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after the company acquired newsletter platform Revue.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).

Twitter shares were trading up 3.89% at $49.70 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.11 and a 52-week low of $20.