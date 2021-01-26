55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) gained 65% to $3.96.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares surged 62.6% to $2.65 after climbing over 27% on Monday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares climbed 53.8% to $9.23. Koss gained around 80%on Monday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) jumped 37.2% to $1.9896. Phunware, last week, announced 2021 blockchain roadmap.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 36.2% to $60.46 after the company announced initial topline data from its ongoing trial of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares climbed 34.4% to $1.88 after declining over 8% on Monday. Motus, earlier during the month, announced it has received approval from DEKRA for enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 system.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 32.5% to $10.54. Yesterday, the company announced its subsidiary was named the engineering, procurement and construction company "of choice" for Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 28.6% to $7.11 after the company received FDA and Health Canada approval to add sub-study to its Phase 2/Phase 3 of EB05.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares rose 28% to $8.46.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) surged 28% to $17.56 after the company announced it launched a new dedicated shopping hub for the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle community.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 28% to $31.62 after Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares surged 26% to $4.85.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) gained 25% to $3.27.
- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTNB) surged 24.3% to $12.43 as the company reported pricing of $260 million initial public offering.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) gained 23.5% to $19.40.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares surged 23.5% to $15.90. Conversion Labs, last week, released preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 22.4% to $82.48 as the company announced a partnership with Pelion Venture Partners to oversee the blockchain assets of its subsidiary Medici Ventures.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) climbed 21.8% to $3.63 after jumping over 59% on Monday. The company’s CEO will speak Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Precision Medicine World Conference.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) surged 21.8% to $4.34.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 21.8% to $43.29 after the company, and iClick Interactive, announced they entered into an equity investment and strategic business cooperation agreement.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) surged 21% to $7.14 on continued momentum. Yesterday the company announced it partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 21% to $16.68. Perion Network recently reported closing of $66 million follow-on offering of ordinary shares, including full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) gained 20.2% to $4.39. COMSovereign, last week, announced pricing of $16.0 million public offering.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) surged 19.6% to $8.83.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) jumped 19% to $2.01.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares jumped 18.3% to $187.78 after the company announced a joint venture with Pepsi to develop, produce, market snack, beverage products made from plant-based protein.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) surged 17.7% to $19.40.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 16.8% to $53.50 after President Biden said he plans to replace the entire federal fleet with electric vehicles.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) gained 16% to $2.424 after the company was named in Bank of America press release highlighting investments in minority entrepreneurs.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 16% to $89.14 after surging 18% on Monday.
- BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) gained 15.9% to $1.2050 after the company announced Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 15.6% to $26.83 after President Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 15.5% to $23.97 after President Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) jumped 15% to $8.80. Esports Entertainment Group, on Monday, finalized binding agreement to acquire Helix eSports and ggCIrcuit for $43 million.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 14.8% to $4.2491.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares rose 14.2% to $27.62 after declining over 7% on Monday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 11.3% to $3.2150 as the company was awarded U.S. patent #10,900,03 'Methods for treating aging and skin disorders using nucleic acids targeting Tyr or MMP1.'
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 11.1% to $12.69.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 10% to $1.07. U.S. Well Services shares jumped 15% on Monday after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq market value of listed securities rule.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 8.9% to $2.98. electroCore, last week, reported Scottish Health Technology Group recommendation for use of gammaCore in cluster headache patients.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 8.6% to $5.55 after gaining 11% on Monday. GeoVax, earlier during the month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 7.1% to $5.44.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) rose 5% to $48.13 after the company announced the results of a review of CEO Leon Black's ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The review found the company never retained Epstein for services but announced Black will retire as CEO.
Losers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dipped 31.1% to $2.86. Express shares surged around 132% on Monday amid increased interest from retail investor groups.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares fell 22.6% to $1.0450 after jumping around 54% on Monday.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares declined 17.6% to $4.1027.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 17.1% to $1.8250 after the company priced 14.3 million common shares at $1.75 per share.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 16.4% to $6.43. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, reported publication of demonstrating methods for enhanced potency of cardiosphere-derived exosomes.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) fell 14.2% to $4.40 after the company announced FY20 preliminary sales below analyst estimates and announced the resignation of CEO and President Don Pettigrew. Multiple firms also downgraded their ratings on the stock, respectively.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dropped 14% to $24.62. RLX Technology shares jumped over 145% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 13.5% to $6.51. KemPharm shares jumped 25% on Monday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) dropped 13.4% to $23.18.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dipped 12.8% to $20.80 after declining 12% on Monday.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 12.4% to $2.3311 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) dropped 10.8% to $4.01.
