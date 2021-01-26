Market Overview

Why These EV Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 12:15pm
On Tuesday a number of electric vehicle shares are trading higher after President Joe Biden said Monday afternoon that the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, and is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla shares were trading up 0.51% at $885.32 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $70.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Blink Charging shares were trading up 18.89% at $54.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.85 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.

Li Auto shares were up 1.55% at $32.49. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.31.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products primarily in the Chinese market.

Kandi Technologies shares were trading up 8.09% at $9.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.45 and a 52-week low of $2.17.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

