Chamath Palihapitiya Buys GameStop Calls, Bets On Shares Hitting $115
The so-called SPAC King and noted investor Chamath Palihapitiya is joining the retail frenzy.
What Happened: Palihapitiya shared on Twitter that he bought calls in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). He bought 50 calls of GameStop with a strike price of $115 hit in February.
The purchase came after Palihapitiya asked his Twitter followers which company he should buy adding the quote “ride or die.”
Lots of $GME talk soooooo....
We bought Feb $115 calls on $GME this morning.
Let’s gooooooo!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XhOKL1fgKN pic.twitter.com/rbcB3Igl15
— Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 26, 2021
GameStop shares have traded wildly over the last week in a battle between short sellers and retail traders.
Palihapitiya did not respond when reached for comment.
GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop are up another 16% to $89.50. Shares hit highs of $159.18 on Monday.
