Chamath Palihapitiya Buys GameStop Calls, Bets On Shares Hitting $115
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Chamath Palihapitiya Buys GameStop Calls, Bets On Shares Hitting $115

The so-called SPAC King and noted investor Chamath Palihapitiya is joining the retail frenzy.

What Happened: Palihapitiya shared on Twitter that he bought calls in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). He bought 50 calls of GameStop with a strike price of $115 hit in February.

The purchase came after Palihapitiya asked his Twitter followers which company he should buy adding the quote “ride or die.”

GameStop shares have traded wildly over the last week in a battle between short sellers and retail traders

Palihapitiya did not respond when reached for comment.

GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop are up another 16% to $89.50. Shares hit highs of $159.18 on Monday.

Posted-In: Chamath PalihapitiyaNews Options Markets Movers Trading Ideas

