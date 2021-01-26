Why Second Sight Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced that it was issued a U.S. Patent for the uses of eye-tracking in a visual prosthesis.

Second Sight Medical Products develops, manufactures and markets implantable prosthetic devices, to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals. The company's product Argus II System treats outer retinal degenerations, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, often referred to as RP.

Second Sight Medical Products shares traded up 18.17% to $2.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.40 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.