Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
This morning 163 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 190.72% up to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $232.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $213.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares set a new yearly high of $32.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $162.60. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares hit $83.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.75%.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares set a new yearly high of $5.27 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares set a new yearly high of $226.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares set a new yearly high of $178.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares were up 1.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4,610.00.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares broke to $36.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.49%.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.00. The stock traded up 29.37% on the session.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.62. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.78. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%.
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.88%.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.27. Shares traded up 0.87%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a yearly high of $63.61. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) shares were up 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $560.00 for a change of up 0.72%.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.37. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.72.
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares hit a yearly high of $84.83. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to $78.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.14. Shares traded up 1.36%.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares hit $10.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.25%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.32. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 6.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.95.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.71%.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares set a new 52-week high of $201.57 on Tuesday, moving up 1.21%.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares broke to $77.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.79%.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.75. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares set a new yearly high of $57.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.89 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
- Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $247.34. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.19.
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares set a new yearly high of $214.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock set a new 52-week high of $133.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.8%.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a yearly high of $127.99. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.54 on Tuesday, moving down 0.2%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $115.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares broke to $37.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.99. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.31. The stock traded up 11.53% on the session.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.08 for a change of up 2.86%.
- Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.36.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares set a new yearly high of $43.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares were up 1.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.11 for a change of up 1.85%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 2.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.42.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a yearly high of $22.39. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.85. Shares traded up 2.23%.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.15. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares hit $27.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.89. The stock was up 4.2% for the day.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.86%.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.00 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.79. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.80. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.58%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 8.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.23 for a change of up 8.68%.
- Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares hit $114.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $54.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.35.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.09 on Tuesday, moving up 2.51%.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.41.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.40. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares were up 14.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.53.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares broke to $55.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.98 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.38%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.98. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares hit $81.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.1%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.19. Shares traded up 2.18%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were up 3.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 for a change of up 3.34%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares hit a yearly high of $55.15. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.51%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.30.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares set a new yearly high of $47.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.12 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.27. The stock was up 4.97% for the day.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.75 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.99. Shares traded down 0.01%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.53 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.74 for a change of up 0.48%.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.13. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $63.70 with a daily change of up 10.53%.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.93. Shares traded up 25.04%.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.31.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.86. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to $34.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.69. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.28%.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.90 with a daily change of down 1.53%.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.26%.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.28 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Tuesday, moving up 4.65%.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.43. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $29.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.60 with a daily change of up 26.86%.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares hit a yearly high of $3.81. The stock traded up 4.91% on the session.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.02.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.80. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit $30.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $20.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.15%.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares hit $10.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.58%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.44 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.88 on Tuesday, moving up 3.94%.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Tuesday, moving up 1.56%.
- Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.30. The stock traded up 9.89% on the session.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.11 with a daily change of up 7.14%.
- Aspirational Consumer (NYSE:ASPL) shares were up 6.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.00 for a change of up 6.09%.
- First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.55 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares set a new yearly high of $1.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares set a new yearly high of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares set a new yearly high of $7.59 this morning. The stock was up 9.24% on the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.22%.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.21%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. The stock traded up 5.52% on the session.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.99 on Tuesday, moving up 2.57%.
- Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.60 with a daily change of up 190.72%.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.25 on Tuesday, moving up 8.23%.
- Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.85. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.63. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares were up 31.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.45.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.99. Shares traded up 4.46%.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.87. The stock traded up 89.17% on the session.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were down 5.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.07.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.49. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.92%.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.95. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.24 with a daily change of up 5.85%.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 7.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.29.
- Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.38 with a daily change of up 2.62%.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.01%.
- Emerson Radio Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:MSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.47%.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.38. Shares traded up 7.28%.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
