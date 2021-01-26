Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 163 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:BLIN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 190.72% up to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $232.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $162.60. Shares traded up 0.38%. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares hit $83.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.75%.

(NASDAQ:FORD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.38. Shares traded up 7.28%. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

