Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 10:10am   Comments
This morning 163 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 190.72% up to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $232.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $213.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares set a new yearly high of $32.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $162.60. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares hit $83.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.75%.
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares set a new yearly high of $5.27 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares set a new yearly high of $226.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares set a new yearly high of $178.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares were up 1.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4,610.00.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares broke to $36.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.49%.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.00. The stock traded up 29.37% on the session.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.62. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.78. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%.
  • New York Times (NYSE:NYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.88%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.27. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a yearly high of $63.61. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Chemed (NYSE:CHE) shares were up 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $560.00 for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.37. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $166.72.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares hit a yearly high of $84.83. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to $78.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.14. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares hit $10.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.25%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.32. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 6.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.95.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.71%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares set a new 52-week high of $201.57 on Tuesday, moving up 1.21%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares broke to $77.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.79%.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.75. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares set a new yearly high of $57.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.89 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
  • Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $247.34. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.19.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares set a new yearly high of $214.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock set a new 52-week high of $133.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.8%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a yearly high of $127.99. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.54 on Tuesday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares set a new yearly high of $115.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares broke to $37.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.99. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.31. The stock traded up 11.53% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.86% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.08 for a change of up 2.86%.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.36.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares set a new yearly high of $43.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares were up 1.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.11 for a change of up 1.85%.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 2.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.42.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a yearly high of $22.39. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.85. Shares traded up 2.23%.
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.15. Shares traded up 1.38%.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares hit $27.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.89. The stock was up 4.2% for the day.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.86%.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.00 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.79. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.80. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.58%.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 8.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.23 for a change of up 8.68%.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares hit $114.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $54.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.35.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.09 on Tuesday, moving up 2.51%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.41.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.40. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares were up 14.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.53.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares broke to $55.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.98 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.38%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.98. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares hit $81.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.1%.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.19. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were up 3.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 for a change of up 3.34%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares hit a yearly high of $55.15. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.51%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.30.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares set a new yearly high of $47.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.12 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
  • Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.27. The stock was up 4.97% for the day.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.75 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.99. Shares traded down 0.01%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.53 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.74 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.13. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $63.70 with a daily change of up 10.53%.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.93. Shares traded up 25.04%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.31.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.86. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to $34.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.69. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.28%.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.90 with a daily change of down 1.53%.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 13.26%.
  • Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.28 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Tuesday, moving up 4.65%.
  • Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.43. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $29.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.60 with a daily change of up 26.86%.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares hit a yearly high of $3.81. The stock traded up 4.91% on the session.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.02.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.80. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit $30.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares hit $20.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.15%.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares hit $10.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.58%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.44 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.88 on Tuesday, moving up 3.94%.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Tuesday, moving up 1.56%.
  • Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.30. The stock traded up 9.89% on the session.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.11 with a daily change of up 7.14%.
  • Aspirational Consumer (NYSE:ASPL) shares were up 6.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.00 for a change of up 6.09%.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.55 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares set a new yearly high of $1.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares set a new yearly high of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares set a new yearly high of $7.59 this morning. The stock was up 9.24% on the session.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.22%.
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.21%.
  • Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares set a new yearly high of $15.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. The stock traded up 5.52% on the session.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.99 on Tuesday, moving up 2.57%.
  • Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.60 with a daily change of up 190.72%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.25 on Tuesday, moving up 8.23%.
  • Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.85. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.63. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares were up 31.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.45.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.99. Shares traded up 4.46%.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.87. The stock traded up 89.17% on the session.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were down 5.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.07.
  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.49. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.92%.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.95. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.24 with a daily change of up 5.85%.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 7.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.29.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.38 with a daily change of up 2.62%.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.01%.
  • Emerson Radio Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:MSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.47%.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.38. Shares traded up 7.28%.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

