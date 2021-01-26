Arcimoto Is Designing Fun Electric Vehicles For A Sustainable Future

Arcimoto, Inc. was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

In recent years we’ve seen the climate crisis accelerate exponentially. While many factors impact this outcome, mobility plays a critical element in today’s reality, especially with carbon emission resulting from industrial sources and motor vehicles. Thus, the sustainable decisions we take today will shape the future of our planet.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), an affordable and practical electric vehicle maker, not only understands the need for more sustainable mobility options but also takes into account the everyday needs of users and their experience. The company currently offers three EV options for preorder and is developing two additional products to be launched soon.

Why Electrical Vehicles Are The Future

Today’s mobility is still being dominated by polluting diesel and petrol vehicle sales. However, with companies like Tesla Inc (Nasdaq: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Daimler AG (OTCPK: DDAIF), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) launching their own EV choices, there are encouraging signs that this trend will continue to go mainstream. In fact, the Global EV market expects a CAGR of 41% from 2020 to 2027.

Consumers are shifting from oversized, overpriced, gas-powered vehicles to more affordable, compact, and ultra-efficient options.

Electrical vehicles are crucial to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are an excellent option for energy diversification. In fact, every day more nations are committing to supporting this shift.

For example in Norway, EVs made up 54% of all new cars sold in 2020, surpassing conventional vehicle power by petrol, diesel, and hybrid engines. In France, they put into law the intention to be a 100% zero-emission vehicle country by 2040.

In the United States, organizations like ZETA (Zero Emission Transportation Association) — a national coalition advocating for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030 — are at the forefront of making the EVs ecosystem a reality for all.

Sustainable Solutions For Everyday Needs

If the current COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that the world will continue to change and we need to adapt at a similar pace.

Our current consumer behavior has increased pollution and carbon emission. It should no longer make sense for one person to drive a seven-passenger SUV to work every day. We need better solutions to maximize efficiency.

This is the reason why Arcimoto offers fun sustainable and affordable solutions for everyday needs. The company’s products are designed for people and delivery. In the future, we’ll use ride-hailing peer-to-peer platforms to access fleets of small, shared vehicles for a lift, and look for those last-mile transport solutions for our needs.

The company’s EVs, the FUV®, the Deliverator®, and Rapid Responder™ are all currently available for preorder. These vehicles offer last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine.

Green Practices

Arcimoto vehicles are nationally manufactured in their plant in Eugene, Oregon, and its products are now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida. The company also plans to expand its operations globally, ultimately supporting the creation of new green tech jobs, boost the local economy, and eliminate the need for expensive and polluting global shipping practices, thus encouraging local markets.

The company has seen the most growth over the last year due to the start of production and delivery of these vehicles to customers. And earlier this month, it joined the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a national coalition of more than forty businesses advocating for 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Image courtesy of Acrimoto