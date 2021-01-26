38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 69% to $10.17 in pre-market trading. Koss gained around 80% on Monday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares rose 62% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after climbing over 27% on Monday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 39% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Phunware, last week, announced 2021 blockchain roadmap.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 27% to $3.66 in pre-market trading as the company was awarded U.S. patent #10,900,03 'Methods for treating aging and skin disorders using nucleic acids targeting Tyr or MMP1.'
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 21.9% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. electroCore, last week, reported Scottish Health Technology Group recommendation for use of gammaCore in cluster headache patients.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 19.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 59% on Monday. The company’s CEO will speak Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Precision Medicine World Conference.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 18.6% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday. GeoVax, earlier during the month, announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 18.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Monday.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) rose 18.6% to $2.49 in pre-market trading. GSE Systems recently won $8.7 million in 3 new contracts.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares rose 18.6% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday. Motus, earlier during the month, announced it has received approval from DEKRA for enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 system.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 17.8% to $13.46 in pre-market trading.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 17.2% to $8.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday. Oramed last week said it dosed patients across multiple sites in Phase 3 oral insulin study.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares rose 16.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced late Monday it has expanded its partnership with Chinese tech giant Baidu on self-driving technology.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 16.6% to $89.55 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 16% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 15.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Monday. Seanergy Maritime, earlier during the month, announced successful completion of $179 million financial restructuring.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 15% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Monday.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 14.6% to $8.63 in pre-market trading. KemPharm shares jumped 25% on Monday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 13.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. U.S. Well Services shares jumped 15% on Monday after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq market value of listed securities rule.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) rose 13.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 11.7% to $75.25 in pre-market trading as the company announced a partnership with Pelion Venture Partners to oversee the blockchain assets of its subsidiary Medici Ventures.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares rose 10.8% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares rose 10.7% to $26.76 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Monday.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) rose 10.2% to $54.91 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 9.7% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- Futu Holdings Limited(NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 9.2% to $111.70 in pre-market trading.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) rose 7.7% to $168.00 in pre-market trading. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is expected to release quarterly results on February 3.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 5.1% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. Nokia shares surged in part due to the efforts of r/wallstreetbets — a Reddit group with 2.1 million users — but another likely factor is a bullish report from SEB, a Swedish analyst company.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) rose 4% to $47.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced the results of a review of CEO Leon Black's ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The review found the company never retained Epstein for services but announced Black will retire as CEO.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) rose 3.1% to $77.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) fell 17.3% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak preliminary sales for FY20 and announced the resignation of CEO and President Don Pettigrew.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 11.7% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 10.6% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. Express shares surged around 132% on Monday amid increased interest from retail investor groups..
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares fell 10.5% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after jumping around 54% on Monday.
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 8.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) fell 7.6% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) fell 7.5% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 results and announced the launch of a public offering of $20 million of common stock.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares fell 5.9% to $17.63 in pre-market trading. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals jumped 26% on Monday after the company's treatment for Active Lupus Nephritis was approved by the FDA.
