SPI Energy Appoints Auto Veteran Frank Jenkins As VP Of Phoenix Motorcars
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) appoints Frank Jenkins as VP of Business Partnerships and Development for its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Phoenix Motorcars.
- Jenkins is an auto industry veteran with 35 years of experience, most notable at General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
- “Based in Detroit, Frank is well-positioned to help us with our plans to open a second production facility in the home of the US auto industry,” said Phoenix Motorcars COO Tarek Helou.
- Last week, Phoenix Motorcars had appointed early Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employee, Edmund Shen, as VP, Product Management and Supply Chain.
- SPI Energy subsidiary, SPI Solar, initiated the construction of the 712kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project. The project is situated on the Oahu island in Hawaii and will offer clean electricity to the Hawaiian Electric Company upon its completion.
- Price Action: SPI shares are higher by 1.46% at $11.81 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
