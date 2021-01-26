Market Overview

SPI Energy Appoints Auto Veteran Frank Jenkins As VP Of Phoenix Motorcars

anasuya.lahiri@gmail.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 7:44am
  • Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPIappoints Frank Jenkins as VP of Business Partnerships and Development for its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Phoenix Motorcars.
  • Jenkins is an auto industry veteran with 35 years of experience, most notable at General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
  • “Based in Detroit, Frank is well-positioned to help us with our plans to open a second production facility in the home of the US auto industry,” said Phoenix Motorcars COO Tarek Helou.
  • Last week, Phoenix Motorcars had appointed early Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employee, Edmund Shen, as VP, Product Management and Supply Chain.
  • SPI Energy subsidiary, SPI Solar, initiated the construction of the 712kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project. The project is situated on the Oahu island in Hawaii and will offer clean electricity to the Hawaiian Electric Company upon its completion.
  • Price Action: SPI shares are higher by 1.46% at $11.81 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

