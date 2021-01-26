84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares surged 131.8% to close at $4.15 on Monday amid increased interest from retail investor groups. Express shares jumped 53% on Friday after trader Will Meade on Twitter compared the stock to GameStop and set a $10 price target.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares jumped 100% to close at $8.80 on Monday. Aemetis shares gained over 9% on Friday after the company announced that its "Carbon Zero" biofuels production process has received a total of $16.8 millionof solar energy and other energy efficiency grants to fund upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 79.6% to close at $6.00 as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares climbed 59.4% to close at $2.98. Atossa Therapeutics filed prospectus relating to sale of up to 10.5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares surged 59% to close at $7.95. Orbital Energy Group’s subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction company "of choice" for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) surged 54.8% to close at $26.78 after climbing over 35% on Friday.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 48.8% to close at $7.01. IZEA’s filing showed a $35 million common stock offering.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares jumped 48.2% to close at $20.74.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) jumped 47.6% to close at $12.96. Accelerate Diagnostics, earlier during the month, said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $3.1 million.
- TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA) shares gained 44.8% to close at $15.00. Enterprise SaaS platform Latch is going public through a SPAC merger with TS Innovation Acquisition. The Tishman Speyer-sponsored SPAC has a long-term existing collaboration with Latch.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 40.8% to close at $10.05.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) shares surged 40.4% to close at $2.64. VYNE Therapeutics, last week, announced contract execution for AMZEEQ and ZILXI with a major pharmacy benefit management company.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 34.9% to close at $7.70. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, reported publication of demonstrating methods for enhanced potency of cardiosphere-derived exosomes.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares gained 32.5% to close at $24.64.
- TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ: TFII) rose 31.7% to close at $67.48 after the company agreed to acquire UPS Freight for about $800 million.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 30.2% to close at $9.67, continuing from Friday volatility.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares rose 29.5% to close at $12.76. Tippingpointstocks.com last week issued a Buy rating on the stock.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 28.7% to close at $17.86 after the company signed a $250 million agreement for its Tembo Toyota electric vehical solutions.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 28.4% to close at $12.58.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 28.4% to close at $18.03. Blackberry are up almost 120% this month as investors have become excited about the company's recent announcements.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) surged 28% to close at $5.35.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) jumped 27.7% to close at $2.95. Senseonics, on Friday. announced an increase to its previously announced common stock offering to 51.948M shares at $1.925 per share.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) jumped 27.3% to close at $1.63 after surging over 17% on Friday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 27.2% to close at $3.09 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8 per share.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) jumped 26% to close at $18.73 after the company's treatment for Active Lupus Nephritis was approved by the FDA.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 26% to close at $13.24 after gaining 13% on Friday. Gevo, last week, announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) climbed 25.9% to close at $4.42 after the movie theater company said it has successfully raised nearly $1 billion in fresh capital since December. AMC said in a press release it raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. The capital infusion will allow the company to "make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter."
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 25.5% to close at $6.55. Dynavax and Medigen Vaccine Biologics said first patient was dosed in Phase 2 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, MVC-COV1901.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) jumped 25.1% to close at $7.53.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) climbed 24.5% to close at $11.18 on a rebound following a dip after the company provided preliminary Q4 results.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares gained 24.3% to close at $11.81.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares surged 23.9% to close at $6.85. Oramed last week said it dosed patients across multiple sites in Phase 3 oral insulin study.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 23.3% to close at $5.62.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 23.2% to close at $5.90.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 23% to close at $8.41.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares rose 22.9% to close at $2.68.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares jumped 22.9% to close at $5.85.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 21.8% to close at $15.68.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 21.8% to close at $2.46.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) jumped 21.6% to close at $17.85.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) surged 21.4% to close at $2.50.
- Spartan Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ: SPRQ) gained 21.3% to close at $14.33 after the SPAC announced it would merge with residential solar financing company Sunlight Financial.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) surged 21.2% to close at $2.00. Torchlight Energy Resources, last week, said Masterson Hazel Partners has notified the company of intent to perform operations, at Masterson's sole cost and expense, on Torchlight's Hazel Project.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) gained 21% to close at $17.24.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 20.8% to close at $13.36.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 20.8% to close at $13.50 after the company signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of Class A ordinary shares.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) climbed 20% to close at $1.68 after gaining over 11% on Friday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 19.8% to close at $14.82.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) climbed 19.8% to close at $12.10.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 19.7% to close at $3.95 after climbing over 22% on Friday. Wolfe Research recently upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) jumped 19.6% to close at $12.17.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) climbed 19.6% to close at $4.39. Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics signed an option agreement for exclusivity to negotiate a collaboration and license agreement for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 19% to close at $11.74.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 18.1% to close at $76.79 after GameStop shares jumped over 51% on Friday on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) surged 17.9% to close at $2.17 after climbing 48% on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma, last week, announced the first two patients were dosed in its Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) jumped 17.8% to close at $16.90. Altimmune, last month, announced it began its multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcellTM for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 17.2% to close at $5.25 after climbing over 16% on Friday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) climbed 17.1% to close at $115.81.
- Titan Medical Inc.(NASDAQ: TMDI) surged 17.1% to close at $3.08 after climbing over 10% on Friday. The company recently announced filing of final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $147.83.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 16.6% to close at $8.03. Heat Biologics, last week, commenced manufacturing process for ZVX-60.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares gained 16.2% to close at $12.87. Conversion Labs, last week, released preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 15.5% to close at $4.85. Nokia shares surged in part due to the efforts of r/wallstreetbets — a Reddit group with 2.1 million users — but another likely factor is a bullish report from SEB, a Swedish analyst company.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) jumped 15.4% to close at $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics, earlier during the month, regained full compliance with nasdaq listing requirements.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) surged 13.6% to close at $35.08. PetMed Express, last week, reported Q3 earnings results.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares gained 13.2% to close at $111.41.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) climbed 12.4% to close at $28.11.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 12.1% to close at $1.85.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares gained 10.9% to close at $14.28 amid market weakness following a mid-day dip in stocks.
Losers
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares tumbled 21.9% to close at $26.19 on Monday after the company priced its 10 million ADS offering at $25 per ADS.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares fell 14.6% to close at $4.16. Vinco Ventures, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, last week, entered into an agreement to complete a plan of merger agreement with ZASH Global Media And Entertainment.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares tumbled 13.9% to close at $35.01.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) dropped 13.8% to close at $11.97.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares fell 13.7% to close at $6.15. Huadi International Group, last week, priced its 3.125 million share IPO at $8 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 12.8% to close at $3.01 after the company priced its 7.88 million share common stock purchase at $3.1925 per share.
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) shares declined 12.3% to close at $20.71.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 12% to close at $23.86.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 12% to close at $72.30.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) fell 11.8% to close at $4.95.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) fell 10.9% to close at $32.46. Inhibrx was recently granted Fast Track designation for INBRX-109 for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma patients.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) fell 9.8% to close at $1.38 after jumping over 72% on Friday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) declined 9.7% to close at $15.96.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) dipped 7.2% to close at $4.79.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) fell 5% to close at $38.81 as the company announced an acquisition agreement with NCR at $39 per share.
