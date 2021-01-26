Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 4:27am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's adjusted index is projected to increase a monthly 0.8% in November.
  • The FHFA house price index for November is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise 1% in November from a 1.5% increase in the prior month.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to decline slightly to 88.5 in January from December's reading of 88.6.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

