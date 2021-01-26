Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xpeng Begins Rolling Out Highly-Anticipated NGP Autonomous Driving Features
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 3:53am   Comments
Share:
Xpeng Begins Rolling Out Highly-Anticipated NGP Autonomous Driving Features

Xpeng Inc (NASDAQ: XPEV) began rolling out a highly anticipated over the air upgrade with Xpilot 3.0 advanced driver assistance system for its flagship P7 sedan on Tuesday, according to a CNBC report.

What Happened: The OTA update includes the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) announced earlier this month that is perceived to be similar to rival Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) "Navigate on Autopilot." As per CNBC, buyers of the premium version of the Xpeng P7 sedan will be able to download the NGP over WiFi.

Xpeng released a teaser and said it would give further details on the OTA upgrade later in the day.

Xpeng’s operating system Xsmart OS 2.5.0 would be available to all P7 customers and comes with an upgraded voice assistant and some in-car applications, as per CNBC.

With the roll-out, Xpeng is giving a head-on challenge to domestic rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Tesla.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said last month that the EV maker's own full-self driving software would get “absurdly good” in the future. 

Nio has its own take on autonomous driving called Navigate on Pilot, or NAD, which is powered by its mass-produced mobile computing platform — Adam.

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed nearly 3.1% lower at $54.65 on Monday and gained 0.18% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + XPEV)

Biden Says Entire Federal Fleet Will Be Replaced With Electric Vehicles — Workhorse, Lordstown Surge
2021 Tesla Model S Refresh Spotted Leaving Test Track
Tesla Loses Engineer That Helped Bring Efficiency Boosting Heat Pump
This Earnings Week Will Be A Busy One
Tesla Moves Closer To New FSD 5nm Chip In Samsung Partnership: Report
Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AutoPilot China electric vehicles EVs self-driving technologyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com