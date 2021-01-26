Xpeng Begins Rolling Out Highly-Anticipated NGP Autonomous Driving Features

Xpeng Inc (NASDAQ: XPEV) began rolling out a highly anticipated over the air upgrade with Xpilot 3.0 advanced driver assistance system for its flagship P7 sedan on Tuesday, according to a CNBC report.

What Happened: The OTA update includes the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) announced earlier this month that is perceived to be similar to rival Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) "Navigate on Autopilot." As per CNBC, buyers of the premium version of the Xpeng P7 sedan will be able to download the NGP over WiFi.

Xpeng released a teaser and said it would give further details on the OTA upgrade later in the day.

Xpeng’s operating system Xsmart OS 2.5.0 would be available to all P7 customers and comes with an upgraded voice assistant and some in-car applications, as per CNBC.

With the roll-out, Xpeng is giving a head-on challenge to domestic rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Tesla.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said last month that the EV maker's own full-self driving software would get “absurdly good” in the future.

Nio has its own take on autonomous driving called Navigate on Pilot, or NAD, which is powered by its mass-produced mobile computing platform — Adam.

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed nearly 3.1% lower at $54.65 on Monday and gained 0.18% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia