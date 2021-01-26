Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Users' Phone Numbers Are Going Out For $20 Each On Telegram: What You Should Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 12:01am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Users' Phone Numbers Are Going Out For $20 Each On Telegram: What You Should Know

Private phone numbers of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) users are available through a bot on the rival Telegram messaging service for $20 a pop, Vice's Motherboard reported Monday.

What Happened: The database contains information on 500 million Facebook users, a person advertising the service told Motherboard.

The data is reportedly related to a vulnerability that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company fixed in August 2019. 

Vice tested the bot and found that initial results from the Telegram bot are redacted but they can be revealed by buying credits. Each credit is $20 and prices range up to $5,000 for 10,000 credits.

Why It Matters: The bot apparently contains information on Facebook users from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and 15 other countries. Facebook had more than 2 billion users by 2019 worldwide. 

The bot can be utilized by even novice cybercriminals as it is easy to access or by hackers, which can misuse the information, as per Vice.

This month Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone users were suddenly logged out of their Facebook accounts due to an outage caused by a “configuration change,” as per USA Today.
Price Action: Facebook shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $278.01 on Monday and fell 0.53% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Elon Musk Discloses Funding WhatsApp Rival Signal, Says Will 'Donate More'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

This Earnings Week Will Be A Busy One
Revenue And Regulatory Risk: Facebook Prepares To Open The Books On Q4
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Palooza: 20% Of S&P 500 Reports This Week, Including Apple, Tesla
Are You Ready For The 'FANGMAN'? — What To Know About The New Acronym On The Block
Barron's Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, GameStop, LKQ, Netflix, Roblox And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Mark Zuckerberg signal social mediaNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com