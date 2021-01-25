8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Overstock.Com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be converting Medici Ventures to a limited partnership.
- Apollo (NYSE: APO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the results of a review of CEO Leon Black's ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The review found the company never retained Epstein for services but announced Black will retire as CEO.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares are trading higher after the company announced Vimeo raised $300 million in equity.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 results and announced the launch of a public offering of $20 million of common stock.
- CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed 5 million share common stock offering.
