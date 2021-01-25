Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gevo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares traded higher again on Monday. Last week, the company announced it closed a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.

Gevo is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development - Agri-Energy segment.

Shares of several solar companies have traded higher following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Biden has signed executive orders pertaining to the environment and a Democratic presidency and Senate are expected to benefit the clean energy sector.

Gevo shares traded up 25.98% to $13.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.50 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GEVO)

61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com