Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher Monday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

See Also: Blackberry Shares Are Soaring To Start 2021, As Investors Eye Catalysts

The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

BlackBerry shares were trading up 28.42% at $18.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.83 and a 52-week low of $2.70.