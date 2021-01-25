Market Overview

Why Aemetis Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares are trading higher on continued strength from a Friday announcement.

The company's “Carbon Zero” biofuels production process has received $16.8 million of solar energy and other energy efficiency grants. The funds will go toward upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel.

Shares of several solar companies have traded higher following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Biden has signed executive orders pertaining to the environment and a Democratic presidency and Senate are expected to benefit the clean energy sector.

Aemetis is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates an approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California.

Aemetis shares were trading up 139.21% at $10.53. The stock has a 52-week high of $11 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.

