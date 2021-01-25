Twitter Launches Birdwatch, A New Feature To Deal With Misinformation
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) launched Birdwatch, a new initiative to flag misleading tweets.
What Happened: Birdwatch is a pilot program that allows users to identify information in tweets they believe is misleading and write notes providing informative context, the company said in a blog post. The social media platform will eventually make these notes more visible on tweets for its global audience.
While it remains in a testing phase, the notes will only be visible on a separate Birdwatch site.
"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," Twitter said.
Related Link: Tesla Seeks A 'Specialist' To Address 'Social Media Escalations' Aimed At CEO Elon Musk
Why It's Important: Twitter's initiative follows interviews with more than 100 individuals "across the political spectrum," the company said. There was "broad general support" for Birdwatch that helps evaluate the trustworthiness of a tweet.
"We know this might be messy and have problems at times, but we believe this is a model worth trying," Twitter said.
What's Next: Twitter will focus on how to prevent manipulative practices in its initiative and ensure it isn't dominated by a simple majority.
(Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: social mediaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga