Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Launches Birdwatch, A New Feature To Deal With Misinformation
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Launches Birdwatch, A New Feature To Deal With Misinformation

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) launched Birdwatch, a new initiative to flag misleading tweets.

What Happened: Birdwatch is a pilot program that allows users to identify information in tweets they believe is misleading and write notes providing informative context, the company said in a blog post. The social media platform will eventually make these notes more visible on tweets for its global audience.

While it remains in a testing phase, the notes will only be visible on a separate Birdwatch site.

"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," Twitter said.

Related Link: Tesla Seeks A 'Specialist' To Address 'Social Media Escalations' Aimed At CEO Elon Musk

Why It's Important: Twitter's initiative follows interviews with more than 100 individuals "across the political spectrum," the company said. There was "broad general support" for Birdwatch that helps evaluate the trustworthiness of a tweet.

"We know this might be messy and have problems at times, but we believe this is a model worth trying," Twitter said.

What's Next: Twitter will focus on how to prevent manipulative practices in its initiative and ensure it isn't dominated by a simple majority.

(Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Revenue And Regulatory Risk: Facebook Prepares To Open The Books On Q4
Tesla Shares Near Record Territory Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report
Barron's Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, GameStop, LKQ, Netflix, Roblox And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2021
Volkswagen CEO To Now Compete With Elon Musk On Twitter, Warns Of Grabbing 'Some Market Share' From Tesla
Twitter Locks China Embassy's Account Over Tweet On Uighur Women
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: social mediaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com