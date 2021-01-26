You're Invited To Participate In The World's Largest Virtual Dinner Party

True Aussie Beef & Lamb, an organization dedicated to promoting Australian beef and lamb products to restaurants and consumers, wants to host the world's largest virtual dinner party Tuesday.

What Happened: True Aussie Beef & Lamb wants to break the Guinness World Record for the largest virtual dinner party with more than 500 guests starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tuesday's party coincides with Australia Day, the country's official national day that is observed on Jan. 26.

The virtual party will be hosted by celebrity chef Jet Tila and include appearances from notable chefs and food personalities, including TikTok foodie star Shereen Pavlides, chef Renee Scharoff, Feedfeed's Alexa Santos and Four Seasons Miami Executive Chef Aaron Brooks, among others. Guests of the party can win prizes, including a personalized one-on-one virtual cooking class with Tila.

To RSVP for the epic dinner party, go to www.trueaussiebeefandlamb.com/makeamoment.

"I'm very excited for this record attempt with True Aussie Beef & Lamb," Tila said in a statement.

"This will be an event that creates community and brings joy and deliciousness during a time when we all need it most. Attendees will be entertained and educated all while attempting a world record."

Catherine Golding, business development manager for North America at True Aussie Beef & Lamb and event co-hostm said she can't wait to share recipes, cooking tips and tricks.

"Whether you're just starting out on your cooking journey or are pro in the kitchen, there will be lots of fun, learning and interaction throughout this jam-packed evening. So be a part of this record-breaking evening and join us on Australia Day, January 26th! I hope to see you there."