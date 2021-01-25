Market Overview

Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares are trading lower after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Kodiak Sciences is a clinical stage company. It is engaged in developing innovative therapeutics to treat high prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. The most advanced product candidate of the group is KSI-301, a biologic therapy built with antibody biopolymer conjugate platform, which is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissue.

Kodiak Sciences shares traded down 4.60% to $156.78 The stock has a 52-week high of $169.98 and a 52-week low of $35.49.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

