Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher Monday on reports the company will advertise at the Super Bowl next month.

DoorDash shares traded up 4.04% to $199.75. The stock has a 52-week high of $221.40 and a 52-week low of $135.38.