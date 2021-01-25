Market Overview

Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher Monday on reports the company will advertise at the Super Bowl next month.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website. It operates primarily in the United States of America.

DoorDash shares traded up 4.04% to $199.75. The stock has a 52-week high of $221.40 and a 52-week low of $135.38.

