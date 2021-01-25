61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) climbed 117.3% to $9.56. Aemetis shares gained over 9% on Friday after the company announced that its "Carbon Zero" biofuels production process has received a total of $16.8 millionof solar energy and other energy efficiency grants to fund upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares surged 88.3% to $3.3710. Express shares jumped 53% on Friday after trader Will Meade on Twitter compared the stock to GameStop and set a $10 price target.
- TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA) shares climbed 51.5% to $15.69. Enterprise SaaS platform Latch is going public through a SPAC merger with TS Innovation Acquisition. The Tishman Speyer-sponsored SPAC has a long-term existing collaboration with Latch.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 45.8% to $94.78 after GameStop shares jumped over 51% on Friday on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) gained 38.5% to $12.16. Accelerate Diagnostics, earlier during the month, said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $3.1 million.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares climbed 33.2% to $6.66. Orbital Energy Group’s subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction company "of choice" for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) surged 32.4% to $18.59. Blackberry are up almost 120% this month as investors have become excited about the company's recent announcements.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) gained 30.9% to $129.54.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 30.3% to $6.14. IZEA’s filing showed a $35 million common stock offering.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) gained 28.6% to $22.25 after climbing over 35% on Friday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 28% to $4.50 after the movie theater company said it has successfully raised nearly $1 billion in fresh capital since December. AMC said in a press release it raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. The capital infusion will allow the company to "make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter."
- Spartan Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ: SPRQ) climbed 26.4% to $14.93 after the SPAC announced it would merge with residential solar financing company Sunlight Financial.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) shares climbed 25.8% to $2.3650. VYNE Therapeutics, last week, announced contract execution for AMZEEQ and ZILXI with a major pharmacy benefit management company.
- TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ: TFII) gained 25.7% to $64.40 after the company agreed to acquire UPS Freight for about $800 million.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares rose 25.2% to $11.89.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares gained 24.4% to $12.19.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares jumped 23.8% to $2.3150. Atossa Therapeutics filed prospectus relating to sale of up to 10.5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 23.5% to $18.35 after the company's treatment for Active Lupus Nephritis was approved by the FDA.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 23.4% to $17.15 after the company signed a $250 million agreement for its Tembo Toyota electric vehical solutions.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares jumped 23% to $22.90.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares gained 22.4% to $2.67.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares rose 22.2% to $120.25.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 21.9% to $10.97 after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) gained 21.5% to $12.27.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) surged 21.3% to $7.30.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) jumped 20.4% to $5.40 after climbing over 16% on Friday.
- Titan Medical Inc.(NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 20.2% to $3.16 after climbing over 10% on Friday. The company recently announced filing of final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares rose 20% to $16.79.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) surged 19.4% to $12.15.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 19% to $29.77.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares surged 17.3% to $148.48.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares jumped 16.4% to $15.00 amid market weakness following a mid-day dip in stocks.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 16.2% to $12.22 after gaining 13% on Friday. Gevo, last week, announced a $350 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares jumped 16% to $12.83. Conversion Labs, last week, released preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) surged 16% to $11.45.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) climbed 15.8% to $3.82 after climbing over 22% on Friday. Wolfe Research recently upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) gained 15.6% to $35.69. PetMed Express, last week, reported Q3 earnings results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 15.1% to $2.6595. Senseonics, on Friday. announced an increase to its previously announced common stock offering to 51.948M shares at $1.925 per share.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) gained 15% to $28.47.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares rose 14.6% to $114.50.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 14.2% to $7.87. Heat Biologics, last week, commenced manufacturing process for ZVX-60.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 13.6% to $4.17. Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics signed an option agreement for exclusivity to negotiate a collaboration and license agreement for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 13.4% to $25.97 after climbing 20% on Friday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 13% to $2.08 after climbing 48% on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma, last week, announced the first two patients were dosed in its Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 12.5% to $1.8550.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 12.4% to $2.4850. VistaGen Therapeutics, earlier during the month, regained full compliance with nasdaq listing requirements.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 12.1% to $1.85. Torchlight Energy Resources, last week, said Masterson Hazel Partners has notified the company of intent to perform operations, at Masterson's sole cost and expense, on Torchlight's Hazel Project.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 12.1% to $1.57 after gaining over 11% on Friday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 11% to $1.42 after surging over 17% on Friday.
Losers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares dropped 21.3% to $32.01.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares dipped 19.7% to $26.95 after the company priced its 10 million ADS offering at $25 per ADS.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares tumbled 19.5% to $3.92. Vinco Ventures, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, last week, entered into an agreement to complete a plan of merger agreement with ZASH Global Media And Entertainment.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 14.1% to $2.9650 after the company priced its 7.88 million share common stock purchase at $3.1925 per share.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares declined 13.3% to $6.18. Huadi International Group, last week, priced its 3.125 million share IPO at $8 per share.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) fell 12% to $4.9401.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) fell 11.8% to $1.35 after jumping over 72% on Friday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dropped 10.5% to $15.83.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) dipped 10.3% to $4.63.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) fell 9.7% to $2.2299 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) shares declined 9% to $8.82.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) fell 5.7% to $38.52 as the company announced an acquisition agreement with NCR at $39 per share.
