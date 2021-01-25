Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading lower Monday potentially on a sell-off after the stock surged over 300% last week on merger-related news with ZASH.

Vinco Ventures is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy seeks out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

Vinco Ventures stock was trading down 22.48% to $3.78 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.40 and a 52-week low of $1.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com