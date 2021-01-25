Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading lower Monday potentially on a sell-off after the stock surged over 300% last week on merger-related news with ZASH.

Vinco Ventures is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy seeks out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

Vinco Ventures stock was trading down 22.48% to $3.78 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.40 and a 52-week low of $1.11.