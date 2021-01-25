Why Tesla's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday following a report suggesting the company has partnered with Samsung on a new 5nm chip for full self-driving.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

Tesla's stock was trading up 3.77% to $878.52 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $900 and a 52-week low of $70.10.