Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Monday morning, 2 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
  • PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
  • GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.99.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

Related Articles (GEO + PRG)

Analyzing GEO Gr's Ex-Dividend Date
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
2 Sell-Side Takes On The New Aaron's Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com