Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Monday morning, 2 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
- GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.99.
