Germany's Auto Safety Watchdog Investigating Tesla Touchscreen Failures
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
German motor vehicle authority Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt is looking into safety risks related to touchscreen displays in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars, Reuters has reported.

What Happened: KBA has asked the company to provide information following a similar request by U.S. authorities this month. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration previously asked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to recall 158,716 Model S and Model X vehicles over safety concerns related to touchscreen displays not working.

According to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the German authorities have been in contact with NHTSA and the KBA has launched its own investigation. 

Why It Matters: The U.S. auto safety agency tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles contain a defect related to motor vehicle safety. The recall of 158,716 vehicles represents around 10% of the company’s total vehicles produced through the end of 2020.

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

