Supplements Maker Bountiful Considering IPO This Year: Bloomberg

A supplements producer, The Bountiful Co., could go public this year, Bloomberg has reported.

What Happened: The company, previously named Nature’s Bounty Co., is said to have had conversations with underwriters, and it would be looking at a $6 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Still In The Works: The IPO decision is not final yet. The Bountiful Co., owned by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR), has outstanding debt of $2.25 billion, Bloomberg data has shown.

KKR bought a majority stake in 2017.

The Bountiful Co. produces supplements, protein bars, vitamins and beauty products under brands including Dr. Organic, Solgar, Pure Protein and Sundown.