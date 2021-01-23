Market Overview

Supplements Maker Bountiful Considering IPO This Year: Bloomberg
Catherine Ross  
 
January 23, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Supplements Maker Bountiful Considering IPO This Year: Bloomberg

A supplements producer, The Bountiful Co., could go public this year, Bloomberg has reported.

What Happened: The company, previously named Nature’s Bounty Co., is said to have had conversations with underwriters, and it would be looking at a $6 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Still In The Works: The IPO decision is not final yet. The Bountiful Co., owned by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR), has outstanding debt of $2.25 billion, Bloomberg data has shown.

KKR bought a majority stake in 2017.

The Bountiful Co. produces supplements, protein bars, vitamins and beauty products under brands including Dr. Organic, Solgar, Pure Protein and Sundown.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg supplements The Bountiful Co.News Health Care IPOs Media General Best of Benzinga

