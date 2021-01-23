Legendary TV And Radio Host Larry King Dies At 87

Larry King passed away today at the age of 87.

What Happened: It was announced on King’s official Twitter page today that he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but the TV host was hospitalized a few weeks before with COVID-19.

King also had Type-2 diabetes and suffered a stroke in 2019.

The Emmy-award journalist was a key figure in the media industry with over 60 years in the business.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said in an official tweet.

King was a co-founder of Ora Media, which produced his shows "Larry King Now" and "Politicking with Larry King."

Image: WikiCommons