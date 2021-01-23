Facebook Logged Out iPhone Users, Blames 'Configuration Change'

IPhone users were suddenly logged out of their Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) accounts on Friday night.

What Happened: Many iPhone users took to Twitter to complain about being logged out of Facebook.

So Facebook logged everybody out? Thought it was just me pic.twitter.com/6wl69gFGoD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 23, 2021

So Facebook you wanna explain why you logged me out... #Facebook pic.twitter.com/u3pHDy09C7 — ♣!§∆!∆H♠ (@izzy_damon) January 23, 2021

Technical Glitch: The tech company confirmed the outage to USA Today, stating it might have been “due to a configuration change.”

"We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change, and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Android users seem not to have been affected.

It's unclear how many users were affected.