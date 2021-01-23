Market Overview

Facebook Logged Out iPhone Users, Blames 'Configuration Change'
Catherine Ross  
 
January 23, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Facebook Logged Out iPhone Users, Blames 'Configuration Change'

IPhone users were suddenly logged out of their Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) accounts on Friday night. 

What Happened: Many iPhone users took to Twitter to complain about being logged out of Facebook.

Technical Glitch: The tech company confirmed the outage to USA Today, stating it might have been “due to a configuration change.” 

"We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change, and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Android users seem not to have been affected.

It's unclear how many users were affected.

