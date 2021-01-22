Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

AMC Entertainment shares were trading up 23.20% at $3.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.78 and a 52-week low of $1.91.