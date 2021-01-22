Why FuboTV's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher Friday on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

FuboTV offers consumers a live TV streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company generates revenues through the sale of subscription services and the sale of advertisements in the United States.

FuboTV shares were trading up 4.79% at $37.20. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.29 and a 52-week low of $5.