Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

BlackBerry shares were trading up 8.8% at $13.96. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.20 and a 52-week low of $2.70.

