Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,391 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 951 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 129 Buy Buy Baby stores and 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care).

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading up 8.6% at $29.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.45 and a 52-week low of $3.43.