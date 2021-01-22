Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,391 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 951 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 129 Buy Buy Baby stores and 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care).

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading up 8.6% at $29.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.45 and a 52-week low of $3.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 50 Points; Dyne Therapeutics Shares Plummet
Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Unusual Options Activity
Bank Of America And Goldman Sachs Results In Focus Along With Yellen Hearing
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com